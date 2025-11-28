Smiths Group's (SMIN) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Panmure Gordon reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,870 target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smiths Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,810.

Shares of LON:SMIN traded up GBX 6 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,444. 820,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,771. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,671 and a 52-week high of GBX 2,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,430.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,325.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 85.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smiths Group will post 85.1295337 EPS for the current year.

Smiths Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Julian Fagge sold 26,199 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,421, for a total transaction of £634,277.79. Also, insider Richard Howes bought 70 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,522 per share, with a total value of £1,765.40. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial engineering company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business engineers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

