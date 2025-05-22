Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock's previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $213.00.

Snowflake Trading Up 11.5%

NYSE:SNOW traded up $20.57 on Thursday, hitting $199.69. 14,117,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,337. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $201.10. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $1,092,321.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,999 shares in the company, valued at $28,491,114.31. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $2,576,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 594,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $102,186,956.25. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,963 shares of company stock worth $58,204,058. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 435 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Snowflake by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

