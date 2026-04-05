Social Media Stocks To Follow Now - April 5th

Trump Media & Technology Group, Strive, and JOYY are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is operating social networking, content-sharing, or messaging platforms and monetizing user attention through advertising, subscriptions, e-commerce, or data services. Investors typically value them based on user growth and engagement metrics, ad revenue and monetization per user, while factoring in regulatory, privacy and sentiment-driven risks that can cause elevated volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

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Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

JOYY (JOYY)

JOYY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JOYY

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