Social Media Stocks To Follow Now - July 26th

Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks represent publicly traded equity in companies whose primary business is operating online platforms for social networking, content sharing, and digital interaction. These companies generate revenue mainly through targeted advertising, user data monetization, and premium subscription services. Investors evaluate social media stocks by tracking metrics such as user growth, engagement rates, and the platforms’ ability to monetize their audiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $6.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,225,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,359. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,934,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,473,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock's 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $105.92.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $7.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $559.81. 601,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $627.29. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,244.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. 4,520,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,066,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,419,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Expedia Group has a one year low of $110.20 and a one year high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $172.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.69.

