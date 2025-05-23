Social Media Stocks To Follow Now - May 23rd

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, Urban Outfitters, HubSpot, Expedia Group, and Omnicom Group are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating social networking platforms or digital communication services (for example, Meta Platforms, Twitter and Snap). Investors trade these stocks based on expectations for user growth, advertising revenue and network effects, though they often carry higher volatility due to shifting consumer trends and regulatory scrutiny. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543,612. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. 3,358,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979,993. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.55. 2,591,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,715. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $73.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $8.41 on Friday, reaching $619.39. The stock had a trading volume of 254,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,488. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $590.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $672.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,882.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.77. 773,838 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,005. The stock's 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $176.00. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

