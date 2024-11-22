SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 9,590 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,076,445.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88.

On Monday, September 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SOFI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,848,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,611,566. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup cut SoFi Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOFI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SoFi Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SoFi Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SoFi Technologies currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here