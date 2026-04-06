SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 2.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 42,248,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 63,755,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies's revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,542,590.75. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,298.88. This represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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