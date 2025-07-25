Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Softcat (LON:SCT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,800 ($24.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital's target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the company's previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

SCT stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.36) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,636 ($22.10). 448,404 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,513. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,643.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,427 ($19.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,960 ($26.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

