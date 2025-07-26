Software Circle (LON:SFT) Posts Earnings Results

Get Software Circle alerts: Sign Up

Software Circle Stock Performance

Software Circle ( LON:SFT Get Free Report ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Shares of SFT stock opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.38) on Friday. Software Circle has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.40 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £110.78 million, a PE ratio of -2,840.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.12.

Software Circle Company Profile

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Software Circle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Software Circle wasn't on the list.

While Software Circle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here