Free Trial
→ Market Panic: Trump Just Dropped a Bomb on Your Stocks (From American Alternative) (Ad)

Software Circle (LON:SFT) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025

Key Points

  • Software Circle reported a quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of GBX (0.08) with a negative return on equity of 20.96% and net margin of 14.66%.
  • The company's stock opened at GBX 28.40, with a market capitalization of £110.78 million and a PE ratio of -2,840.00.
  • Software Circle focuses on acquiring vertical market software businesses while maintaining their entrepreneurial culture and strategies.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.
  • Limited Time Offer: Unlock powerful research tools, advanced financial data, and expert insights to help you invest with confidence. Save 50% when you upgrade to MarketBeat All Access during the month of July. Claim your discount here.

Software Circle (LON:SFT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.08) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Software Circle had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 14.66%.

Software Circle Stock Performance

Shares of SFT stock opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.38) on Friday. Software Circle has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.40 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £110.78 million, a PE ratio of -2,840.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 29.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.12.

Software Circle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Software Circle plc is a UK based acquirer of vertical market software businesses. Our aim is to help founders find the right exit strategy, without fuss or drama. Continuing operations in an independent, decentralised way. Keeping the entrepreneurial spirit and culture that exists in the businesses we acquire.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Software Circle Right Now?

Before you consider Software Circle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Software Circle wasn't on the list.

While Software Circle currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

3 “Boring” Mega Cap Stocks to Turn Into Pure Profit
Joby vs. Archer: The $10 Billion eVTOL Battle
3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks With Catalysts Too Big to Ignore

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines