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Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Soitec logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Soitec shares gapped up at the open and were trading about up 10.5%, opening at $130.36 versus a prior close of $118.7450 and last quoted around $131.69 on volume of roughly 3,034 shares.
  • The stock is trading well above its technical levels, with the 50‑day moving average at $62.32 and the 200‑day moving average at $45.78.
  • Soitec is a France‑based semiconductor materials maker whose Smart Cut® engineered‑substrate technology (SOI, GaN‑OI) supplies wafers for RF, power management and photonics; its balance sheet shows a current ratio of 2.39, quick ratio 1.85 and debt‑to‑equity of 0.36.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.7450, but opened at $130.36. Soitec shares last traded at $131.6856, with a volume of 3,034 shares trading hands.

Soitec Trading Up 10.5%

The business's 50 day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Soitec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soitec is a France‐based semiconductor materials company specializing in the design and manufacture of engineered substrates for the microelectronics industry. Its core technology, known as Smart Cut®, enables the production of high-performance wafers such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI), gallium nitride-on-insulator (GaN-OI) and other advanced material platforms. These substrates are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve device performance, reduce power consumption and integrate new functions in applications ranging from mobile devices to data centers.

The company's product portfolio includes a variety of engineered wafers tailored for radio frequency (RF) applications, power management, and photonics.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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