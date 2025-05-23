Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 23rd

Tesla, Constellation Energy, GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, and Vistra are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, solar system installers, and providers of related services or technologies. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of solar power as a clean, renewable energy source. Performance of solar stocks often tracks industry trends such as government incentives, technological advances, and shifts in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.89. 65,359,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,203,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 52 week low of $167.41 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.74. 3,486,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $230.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.35. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded up $8.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $467.47. 2,202,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,624. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $469.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.52. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion and a PE ratio of 84.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $504.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,136. The company's fifty day moving average is $519.65 and its 200-day moving average is $487.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE VST traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,584,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,850. The company has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $199.84. The company's 50-day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here