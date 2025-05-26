Solar Stocks To Research - May 26th

Tesla, United States Steel, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, and Vistra are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, including manufacturers of photovoltaic panels, installers of solar power systems, and developers of large-scale solar farms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of renewable energy as global demand for clean power rises. Performance of solar stocks often correlates with technology costs, government incentives, and broader trends in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.25. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

NYSE X traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.50. The company had a trading volume of 53,706,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.55.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $6.54 on Monday, hitting $465.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,569,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,350. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $469.81. The company's 50 day moving average price is $358.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.75.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded up $6.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $297.49. 5,370,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,165,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $488.71. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $401.58 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 17,155,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,600. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded up $4.17 on Monday, reaching $158.89. 7,249,228 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,528,451. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

