Solar Stocks To Research - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
First Solar logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Five solar stocks to watch: MarketBeat's screener highlights First Solar (FSLR), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Sunrun (RUN), Nextpower (NXT) and Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI) as the solar names with the highest dollar trading volume recently.
  • Company focuses: First Solar makes thin‑film PV modules; Enphase produces microinverters and energy software; Sunrun installs and owns residential solar plus battery storage; Nextpower supplies utility‑scale solar trackers and software.
  • Notable discrepancy: Solaris Energy Infrastructure is included on the list but primarily manufactures mobile proppant and chemical management systems for oil and gas rather than solar-generation assets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of First Solar.

First Solar, Enphase Energy, Sunrun, Nextpower, and Solaris Energy Infrastructure are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is tied to solar energy—including manufacturers of solar panels and inverters, installers and project developers, component suppliers, and utilities or funds that own significant solar-generation assets. Investors follow these stocks to gain exposure to the growth and risks of the solar industry, which are driven by factors such as technology costs, government policy and incentives, electricity demand, and competition from other energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

