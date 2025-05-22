SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $16.12. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 5,659,045 shares trading hands.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 22.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $912.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 192.13% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,909,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,801 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,370,000 after purchasing an additional 641,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,262,000 after buying an additional 512,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SolarEdge Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't on the list.

While SolarEdge Technologies currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here