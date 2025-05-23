SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 7.6% Higher - Should You Buy?

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 1,502,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,546,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.56.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 12.7%

The firm has a market cap of $994.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 192.13%. SolarEdge Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Chairman More Avery acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,734 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,436 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company's stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

