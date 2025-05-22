Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.73, but opened at $22.35. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 113,434 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SEI shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $43.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Solaris Energy Infrastructure's payout ratio is 97.96%.

In other Solaris Energy Infrastructure news, Director Laurie H. Argo acquired 4,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.43 per share, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This represents a 9.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

