Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Stock Price Up 4.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 4.7% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.63. Approximately 698,677 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,043,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Get SEI alerts: Sign Up

Specifically, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,634,364.06. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEI shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.01.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure's payout ratio is 97.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solaris Energy Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solaris Energy Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here