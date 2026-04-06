Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.49, but opened at $52.31. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $52.1850, with a volume of 33,562,619 shares.

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Soleno Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Soleno Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $2.9B; the deal highlights VYKAT XR's strategic and commercial value and is the primary catalyst lifting SLNO shares. Read More.

Neurocrine agreed to acquire Soleno for $53.00 per share in cash, valuing the company at roughly $2.9B; the deal highlights VYKAT XR's strategic and commercial value and is the primary catalyst lifting SLNO shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major financial press and wire services confirmed the transaction (additional independent coverage), increasing deal credibility and investor confidence that the cash takeover will proceed through standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Read More.

Major financial press and wire services confirmed the transaction (additional independent coverage), increasing deal credibility and investor confidence that the cash takeover will proceed through standard regulatory and shareholder approvals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Trading in SLNO was briefly halted ahead of the announcement for “news pending,” which is consistent with a planned deal release and explains the pre‑market volatility; a conference call from Neurocrine was scheduled to discuss transaction details. (News halt entry reported 06:55 AM.)

Trading in SLNO was briefly halted ahead of the announcement for “news pending,” which is consistent with a planned deal release and explains the pre‑market volatility; a conference call from Neurocrine was scheduled to discuss transaction details. (News halt entry reported 06:55 AM.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class action lawsuits and investor‑rights firms are actively pursuing claims related to prior disclosures around DCCR/VYKAT XR launch disruptions (class period cited Mar 26–Nov 4, 2025). These suits could lead to recovery actions or attempts to extract higher consideration, potentially complicating closing or increasing transaction costs. Read More.

Multiple securities class action lawsuits and investor‑rights firms are actively pursuing claims related to prior disclosures around DCCR/VYKAT XR launch disruptions (class period cited Mar 26–Nov 4, 2025). These suits could lead to recovery actions or attempts to extract higher consideration, potentially complicating closing or increasing transaction costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder investigation by Halper Sadeh LLC is probing whether Soleno’s board obtained a fair price for shareholders — such probes often precede litigation seeking a higher bid or other remedies and can create deal uncertainty. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 32.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.94 and a beta of -2.81.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare and orphan diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Soleno leverages a precision medicine approach to identify and advance small‐molecule treatments that address underlying genetic and metabolic dysfunctions. The company's scientific strategy centers on repurposing and reformulating existing compounds to maximize therapeutic benefit in underserved patient populations.

The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled release (DCCR), is being investigated for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a complex neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by insatiable appetite, hormonal imbalances and behavioral challenges.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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