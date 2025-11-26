Free Trial
SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 20% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
SolGold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped ~20% intraday to GBX 25.20 (high GBX 25.65) on a ~247% surge in volume to about 26.6 million shares, showing strong buying interest.
  • Canaccord Genuity reissued a "speculative buy" and set a GBX 46 price target; MarketBeat data shows a consensus Buy rating with an average target of GBX 46, implying significant upside from current levels.
  • SolGold is an Ecuador-focused copper‑gold explorer with a market cap of £756.7M, a negative P/E (‑21), high debt-to-equity (78.66) but healthy liquidity ratios (current 3.75, quick 2.30).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "speculative buy" rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolGold has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolGold

SolGold Trading Up 20.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.65. The stock has a market cap of £756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
1 Chart Reveals: The Biggest 'Tech Bubble' in History? (Proof Inside)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

