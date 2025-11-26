Free Trial
SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 20% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 20%, trading as high as GBX 25.65 and last at GBX 25.20 on Wednesday with ~26.6 million shares changing hands — about 247% above average volume.
  • Canaccord Genuity reissued a "speculative buy" and a GBX 46 price target; MarketBeat shows a consensus "Buy" rating and the same average price target of GBX 46.
  • SolGold is a copper‑gold explorer with a first‑mover position in Ecuador, a market cap of £756.7M, strong liquidity (current ratio 3.75) but a negative P/E (‑21) and relatively high debt‑to‑equity (78.66).
Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report) were up 20% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 46.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.65.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
