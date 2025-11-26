Free Trial
SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 20% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares jumped 20% on Wednesday to GBX 25.20 (intraday high GBX 25.65) on heavy trading of 26.6 million shares, a 247% increase versus average volume.
  • Analysts remain bullish: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "speculative buy" and set a GBX 46 price target, and the MarketBeat consensus rating is a Buy with an average target of GBX 46.
  • SolGold (market cap £756.7M) is a copper‑gold explorer focused on Ecuador, showing strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.30, current ratio 3.75) but a negative P/E and relatively high debt-to-equity (78.66).
  • Interested in SolGold? Here are five stocks we like better.

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report) shares shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "speculative buy" rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 46.

SolGold Trading Up 20.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business's fifty day moving average is GBX 17.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

