SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 20% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
SolGold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped 20% intraday to GBX 25.20 (high GBX 25.65) on Wednesday, with ~26.6 million shares traded — about a 247% increase versus average daily volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a "speculative buy" with a GBX 46 price target, and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently "Buy" with the same average target.
  • Fundamentals show SolGold is an Ecuador-focused copper‑gold explorer with a market cap of £756.7M, a negative PE of -21.00, high debt-to-equity (78.66), but solid short‑term liquidity (current ratio 3.75, quick ratio 2.30); its 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs are GBX 17.40 and GBX 12.56 respectively.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of SolGold.

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report) rose 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "speculative buy" rating and set a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 46.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £756.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.56.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

