SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading 20% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • SolGold shares surged 20% on Wednesday to as high as GBX 25.65 (last GBX 25.20) on heavy volume of 26.6M shares, a 247% increase versus the average session volume.
  • Analysts remain bullish: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a "speculative buy" with a GBX 46 price target, and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating and consensus target of GBX 46.
  • SolGold is an exploration company focused on copper‑gold projects in Ecuador; it has a market cap of £756.7M, a negative P/E (-21), and liquidity metrics of current ratio 3.75 with debt‑to‑equity of 78.66.
SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report) shares traded up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 46 price objective on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 46.

SolGold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.65. The company has a market capitalization of £756.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

Featured Stories

