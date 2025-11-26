Free Trial
SolGold (LON:SOLG) Trading Up 20% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares surged about 20% Wednesday, trading as high as GBX 25.65 and last at GBX 25.20 on heavy volume of 26.6M shares, a 247% increase versus the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is bullish: Canaccord Genuity reiterated a "speculative buy" and set a GBX 46 price target, and the stock's consensus rating is Buy with a consensus target of GBX 46.
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of £756.7M and a negative P/E (-21), with high debt-to-equity (78.66) but solid liquidity (current ratio 3.75, quick ratio 2.30); the 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 17.57 and 12.65) are well below the current price, reflecting recent upward momentum.
  • Five stocks we like better than SolGold.

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 46.

SolGold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.65. The firm has a market cap of £756.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20.

About SolGold

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

