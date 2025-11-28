Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 235,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session's volume of 120,673 shares.The stock last traded at $0.3903 and had previously closed at $0.3074.

Get Solgold alerts: Sign Up

Solgold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solgold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Solgold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Solgold wasn't on the list.

While Solgold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here