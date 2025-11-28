Free Trial
Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Solgold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: About 235,438 shares traded — a 95% increase from the prior session — while the stock moved from $0.3074 to $0.3903 intraday (roughly a 27% rise).
  • Financial snapshot: Market cap is $1.16 billion with a negative P/E of -38.50 after reporting ($0.01) EPS, and the company shows a debt-to-equity of 0.88 with quick and current ratios of 2.03.
  • Business focus: SolGold is a mineral exploration and development company targeting copper, gold, silver and molybdenum, with its flagship Cascabel Project in Imbabura province, northern Ecuador.
  MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Shares of Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 235,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session's volume of 120,673 shares.The stock last traded at $0.3903 and had previously closed at $0.3074.

Solgold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Solgold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

