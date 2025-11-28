SolGold's (SOLG) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Get SolGold alerts: Sign Up

's stock had its "speculative buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 46 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.67% from the company's previous close.

Shares of SolGold stock traded up GBX 3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 29.55. 26,718,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,463. The stock has a market capitalization of £887.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.74. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.54 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

