Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

SolGold's (SOLG) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
SolGold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “Speculative Buy” rating on SolGold with a GBX 46 target, implying roughly a 55.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Shares traded up to GBX 29.55 on heavy volume (about 26.72M vs. a 7.79M average); the stock has a market cap of ~£887m, a 52‑week range of GBX 5.54–30.77, and a negative P/E (-24.63).
  • SolGold is an exploration company focused on copper‑gold deposits in Ecuador’s Andean Copper Belt, where it claims a first‑mover advantage in a highly prospective region.
  • Five stocks we like better than SolGold.

SolGold (LON:SOLG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "speculative buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 46 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.67% from the company's previous close.

SolGold Price Performance

Shares of SolGold stock traded up GBX 3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 29.55. 26,718,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,463. The stock has a market capitalization of £887.32 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.74. SolGold has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.54 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

About SolGold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world's copper resources.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in SolGold Right Now?

Before you consider SolGold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SolGold wasn't on the list.

While SolGold currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Enter your email address and we'll send you our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
Bitcoin grabs headlines, but smart money likes this token
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
Claim Your Complimentary Bitcoin Reward
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines