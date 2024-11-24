Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,540 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,317 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $35,575,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,556,074 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,224,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

NYSE HD opened at $420.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $308.31 and a 52 week high of $421.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $417.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $403.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 61.14%.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $426.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

