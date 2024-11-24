Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 13,602 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,017 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 20.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company's revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from NIKE's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

