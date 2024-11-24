Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 6,910 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.47.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE TJX opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

