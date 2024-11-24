Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $9,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.79. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

