Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,516 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,626,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,629 shares of the company's stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,639,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,858,543,000 after purchasing an additional 102,502 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 137.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the company's stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 87,162 shares of the company's stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's fifty day moving average is $160.21 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 71.78%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

