Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,321 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Swedbank AB raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 321,605 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $125,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $237,519,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $338.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $376.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $426.00 to $424.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

