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Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Sompo logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Sompo's ADR opened at $19.183 vs. the prior close of $19.807 and last traded at $19.22 on a volume of 28,807 shares.
  • Recent earnings and outlook: The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter with a 13.26% ROE and 10.62% net margin on $8.71 billion revenue, and analysts forecast about $0.97 EPS for the current year.
  • Valuation and technicals: Market cap is roughly $36.3 billion with a P/E of 9.47, 50-day/200-day moving averages of $18.69/$17.03, and a beta of 0.40.
  • Interested in Sompo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMPNY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.8070, but opened at $19.1830. Sompo shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 28,807 shares changing hands.

Sompo Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sompo Holdings, Inc. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sompo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sompo Holdings, Inc OTCMKTS: SMPNY is a Tokyo-based insurance holding company that provides a broad range of risk-transfer and risk-management products and services. The group's core operations include property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses, life insurance products, and related services such as claims handling, medical and nursing-care services, and assistance solutions. Sompo serves both retail and commercial customers with offerings that commonly include motor, homeowners, commercial property, liability, and specialty insurance lines.

In addition to its domestic Japanese business, Sompo has built a significant international footprint through subsidiaries and acquisitions, operating in regions including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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