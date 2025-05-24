Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonic Automotive from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SAH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sonic Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonic Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Sonic Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here