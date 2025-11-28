Free Trial
Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Sonic Healthcare logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market, opening at $14.63 after a $15.23 close and last trading at $15.09 on a volume of 21,096 shares, with the stock noted as up roughly 0.1% during the session.
  • The stock's technicals show a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11, with a current ratio of 1.17, quick ratio of 1.07, and debt-to-equity of 0.56.
  • Sonic Healthcare paid a dividend of $0.3643 per share (record date Sept 5, paid Sept 29, ex-dividend Sept 4), listed in the report with a notably high reported yield of 391.0%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.63. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 21,096 shares trading hands.

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sonic Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 391.0%.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines