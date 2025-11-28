Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Sonic Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR ( OTCMKTS:SKHHY Get Free Report ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.23, but opened at $14.63. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 21,096 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Sonic Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 391.0%.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sonic Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sonic Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Sonic Healthcare currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here