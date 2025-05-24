Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Down 1.1%

Sound Financial Bancorp stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sound Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sound Financial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,141 shares of the bank's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,215 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the bank's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

