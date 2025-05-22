Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Sound Point Meridian Capital to post earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $20.48 million for the quarter.

Get SPMC alerts: Sign Up

Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance

SPMC opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sound Point Meridian Capital's previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sound Point Meridian Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sound Point Meridian Capital wasn't on the list.

While Sound Point Meridian Capital currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here