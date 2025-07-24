South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Zacks reports.

South Atlantic Bancshares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.16. 9,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.16. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.10.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

