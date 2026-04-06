Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session's volume of 56,148 shares.The stock last traded at $64.6760 and had previously closed at $64.94.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $71.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMBC

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Up 0.4%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $724.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The savings and loans company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 20.80%.The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Southern Missouri Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles R. Love sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $37,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,220 shares in the company, valued at $974,080. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,778 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,596 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: SMBC is a bank holding company headquartered in West Plains, Missouri, serving as the parent of Southern Bank. The company focuses on delivering community banking services to individual and commercial customers across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. It operates branch offices in local markets and provides a comprehensive suite of deposit and lending products tailored to both urban and rural communities.

Through its subsidiary, Southern Bank, the company offers deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

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