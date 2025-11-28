Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's Why

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 1110797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$0.87.

Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$181.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

