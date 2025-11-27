Free Trial
Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 9.3% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Southern Silver Exploration logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares were up 9.3%, trading as high as C$0.41 on Thursday with about 1.2 million shares changing hands — roughly 35% above average volume.
  • Analyst activity: Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 target and a "buy" rating; the stock's consensus rating is "Buy" with an average target of C$0.87.
  • Company snapshot: Southern Silver is an exploration-stage miner with a market cap of C$158.5M, a negative P/E (-20.5) and beta 2.13, and its flagship project is the Cerro Las Minitas property in Durango, Mexico.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 1,197,065 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 885,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 target price on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$0.87.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 9.3%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$158.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

