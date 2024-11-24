S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,542 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 10.1% of Round Hill Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management's holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 471.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 114.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $93,957,000 after acquiring an additional 34,712 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $514.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $159.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $509.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

