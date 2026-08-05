S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (Democratic-Florida) recently sold shares of S&P Global Inc. NYSE: SPGI. In a filing disclosed on July 26th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in S&P Global stock on June 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)" account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials NASDAQ: AMAT on 6/18/2026.

on 6/18/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Microsoft NASDAQ: MSFT on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare NYSE: HCA on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Home Depot NYSE: HD on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Monster Beverage NASDAQ: MNST on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META on 6/17/2026.

on 6/17/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX on 6/12/2026.

on 6/12/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cencora NYSE: COR on 5/6/2026.

on 5/6/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences NASDAQ: GILD on 5/6/2026.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $412.96 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $423.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.500-17.750 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore cut their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $530.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $523.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida's 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor's degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz's career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here