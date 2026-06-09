S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Unloaded Rep. Rick W. Allen

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI). In a filing disclosed on June 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in S&P Global stock on April 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A - SECURITIES" account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 4/16/2026.

on 4/16/2026. Sold $50,001 - $100,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial NYSE: AMP on 4/15/2026.

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S&P Global Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $417.22 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $424.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,398,991,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,911,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 858.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 2,256.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in S&P Global by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,688,643 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $718,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024. Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction. After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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