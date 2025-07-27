Space Stocks To Follow Now - July 27th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, AST SpaceMobile, Honeywell International, GE Aerospace, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide goods and services for space exploration, satellite communications, launch vehicles, and related infrastructure. These firms may specialize in satellite manufacturing, earth‐observation systems, space tourism, or ground‐station networks. Investors view space stocks as a way to gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space sector and its long-term technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.18. The stock had a trading volume of 39,738,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,427,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,221. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $406.11 and a 52-week high of $542.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average of $495.94.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile stock traded down $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 25,250,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,166,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 2.27. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a current ratio of 10.62.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $224.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,645,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.97. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $271.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,597,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $272.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.30. The company has a market capitalization of $287.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.02. 4,613,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,941. Boeing has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $235.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.01 and a 200-day moving average of $186.85. The stock has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $421.60. 2,458,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $465.80 and a 200-day moving average of $462.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

