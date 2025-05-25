Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 25th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Analog Devices, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve space-related activities—such as rocket and satellite manufacturing, space exploration services, and emerging sectors like space tourism. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the fast-growing commercial space economy, whose performance hinges on technological breakthroughs, government contracts, regulatory milestones, and the broader demand for space-based services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $168.47. 35,166,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,747,753. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $174.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $503.94. 3,165,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,829. The company has a 50 day moving average of $519.28 and a 200 day moving average of $488.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $202.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,248,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,169,734. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $209.66. The company has a market capitalization of $152.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average of $170.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $210.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,234. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.66 and a 200-day moving average of $210.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADI

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $232.86. 4,231,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,337,520. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $237.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here