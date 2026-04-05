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Space Stocks To Research - April 5th

Written by MarketBeat
April 5, 2026
Rocket Lab logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rocket Lab (RKLB), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and GE Aerospace (GE) were identified by MarketBeat's screener as the top space stocks to research on April 5, selected for having the highest recent dollar trading volume; space stocks are viewed as high-growth but capital-intensive, government-contract sensitive, and often volatile investments.
  • Rocket Lab provides launch services and end-to-end spacecraft solutions (small/medium rockets, spacecraft design/manufacturing, on‑orbit and constellation management), while GE Aerospace focuses on commercial and defense engines, services and propulsion technologies; AST SpaceMobile is also highlighted though the article provides less company detail.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve building, launching, operating, or supporting spacecraft and satellite systems, or providing space-related technologies and services (including ground systems, sensors, propulsion, and data analytics). Investors treat them as a distinct sub-sector of aerospace with strong growth potential but high capital needs, sensitivity to government contracts and launch cadences, and often greater volatility and long-term risk/reward characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rocket Lab Right Now?

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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