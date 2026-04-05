Space Stocks To Research - April 5th

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve building, launching, operating, or supporting spacecraft and satellite systems, or providing space-related technologies and services (including ground systems, sensors, propulsion, and data analytics). Investors treat them as a distinct sub-sector of aerospace with strong growth potential but high capital needs, sensitivity to government contracts and launch cadences, and often greater volatility and long-term risk/reward characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Further Reading

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