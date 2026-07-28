SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) Trading Up 2.6% - Should You Buy?

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.13 and last traded at $116.41. Approximately 81,034,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 107,435,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.50.

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SpaceX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPCX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of SpaceX in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SpaceX in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised shares of SpaceX to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SpaceX

SpaceX Trading Up 2.6%

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpaceX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpaceX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

About SpaceX

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

Further Reading

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