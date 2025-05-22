SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Get SpartanNash alerts: Sign Up

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.8%

SPTN opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $657.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,944.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash's payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

Institutional Trading of SpartanNash

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 130.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 32,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,160 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 837.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 460,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPTN

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider SpartanNash, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and SpartanNash wasn't on the list.

While SpartanNash currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here