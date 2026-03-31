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Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Spectra Systems logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Spectra Systems fell below its 200-day moving average (GBX 148.32) on Monday, trading as low as GBX 132 and last at GBX 142 on a volume of 307,022 shares; the article also carried a "Stock Up 13.1%" headline.
  • Key fundamentals: market cap £68.56 million, P/E 5.26, beta 0.02, with strong liquidity (quick ratio 5.91, current ratio 2.27) and a reported debt-to-equity of 25.97.
  • Spectra Systems designs and sells optical security solutions across four segments—Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning—providing taggant materials, sensors, and banknote cleaning/disinfection systems.
  • Five stocks we like better than Spectra Systems.

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.32 and traded as low as GBX 132. Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 142, with a volume of 307,022 shares.

Spectra Systems Stock Up 13.1%

The firm has a market cap of £68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 148.32.

About Spectra Systems

(Get Free Report)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, Security Printing, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes and security documents; and banknote cleaning and disinfection systems. It also provides optical materials for security and quality control, such as fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments and dyes, invisible pigments and dyes, and gasochromic response materials; customized materials and hardware solutions; and internal control systems for real-time fraud control and risk management used by lottery and gaming operators.

Further Reading

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